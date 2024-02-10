Crosby Amber Alert discontinued after 10-year-old found safe, HCSO says

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities said that a 10-year-old was found safe on Saturday after she went missing in Crosby on Friday night.

An Amber Alert was activated Saturday morning regarding the girl, who officials said went missing in the 500 block of Zinn Drive at about 11 p.m.

Initially, investigators believed she might have been with a 22-year-old man who goes by the name "David," but deputies did not provide additional descriptors.

The sheriff's office said she disappeared after possibly getting into a brown sedan.

In an update Saturday morning, officials said the child was found safe and returned to her home in Crosby, but it's not clear where she was found or if they are still searching for a suspect.