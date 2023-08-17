Texas A&M freezing tuition rates for in-state undergrads for 2 years

The estimated tuition and fees come out to about $11,550 for resident undergraduate students. Here is what the promise includes.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas A &M University System has pledged to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduates for the next two years, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

While the pledge only holds to in-state undergraduates, no tuition increases have occurred elsewhere in the system for the upcoming year, Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications Laylan Copelin said. The estimated tuition and fees are $11,550 for resident undergraduate students.

The decision Wednesday came as part of an exchange with lawmakers who handled a $32.7 billion budget surplus last session.