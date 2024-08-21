Every Texas NCAA college football program's Week 1 game

Several of these games are airing on ABC13 and sister networks ESPN and ESPN+.

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Rejoice, football fans. You'll have games that count starting this weekend.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Before the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys kick off their regular seasons on Sept. 8, the Lone Star State's collegiate stars will take the field for Week 1 of the 2024 season.

The college football landscape shifted in the offseason. The University of Texas completed its move to the Southeastern Conference. Southern Methodist University moved from the American Athletic Conference to the bigger Atlantic Coast Conference. And the College Football Playoff expands to a 12-team format.

SEE ALSO: University of Houston Cougars' head coaching job goes to Willie Fritz

ABC13 compiled every Texas NCAA college football program's Week 0 and Week 1 games. Yes, every program, including those in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and the Divisions II and III. You'll see a couple of teams twice, but the bottom line is college football returns through January.

SEE ALSO: 'Exciting announcement' planned at UT-A &M joint news conference in Houston

Saturday, Aug. 24

McNeese at Tarleton State : 2:30 p.m.

: 2:30 p.m. SMU at Nevada: 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

West Texas A &M at Sul Ross State : Time TBD

: Time TBD North American University at Stephen F. Austin : 7 p.m. on ESPN+

: 7 p.m. on Colorado Mesa at Texas A &M-Kingsville : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Missouri Southern State at Midwestern State: 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

TCU at Stanford: 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs with the ball during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Washington on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Colorado State at Texas : 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

: 2:30 p.m. on UTEP at Nebraska : 2:30 p.m.

: 2:30 p.m. Kennesaw State at UT-San Antonio : 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

: 2:30 p.m. on North Texas at South Alabama : 4 p.m. on ESPN+

: 4 p.m. on Tarleton State at Baylor : 6 p.m. on ESPN+

: 6 p.m. on Northern Colorado at Incarnate Word : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Western New Mexico at UT-Permian Basin : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. UNLV at Houston : 6 p.m. on ESPN+

: 6 p.m. on Sam Houston at Rice : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Norte Dame at Texas A &M : 6:30 p.m. on ABC13 and ESPN+

: 6:30 p.m. on Abilene Christian at Texas Tech : 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

: 6:30 p.m. on Houston Christian at SMU : 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and ACC Extra

: 7 p.m. on Texas A &M-Commerce at San Diego State : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Lamar at Texas State: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Do you think we missed a team? Let us know.

SEE MORE: UH's foes in 16-team Big 12, including Deion Sanders' Colorado, revealed