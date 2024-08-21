Every Texas NCAA college football program's Week 1 game

Several of these games are airing on ABC13 and sister networks ESPN and ESPN+.
Rejoice, football fans. You'll have games that count starting this weekend.
Before the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys kick off their regular seasons on Sept. 8, the Lone Star State's collegiate stars will take the field for Week 1 of the 2024 season.
The college football landscape shifted in the offseason. The University of Texas completed its move to the Southeastern Conference. Southern Methodist University moved from the American Athletic Conference to the bigger Atlantic Coast Conference. And the College Football Playoff expands to a 12-team format.
ABC13 compiled every Texas NCAA college football program's Week 0 and Week 1 games. Yes, every program, including those in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and the Divisions II and III. You'll see a couple of teams twice, but the bottom line is college football returns through January.
