'Exciting announcement' planned at UT-A&M joint news conference in Houston next week

The Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies are now members of the Southeastern Conference, allowing a renewal of their rivalry.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Longhorns and Texas A &M Aggies fans will finally regain their feud with one another now that UT has joined A &M in the Southeastern Conference.

How could this renewed rivalry get better? Both schools' leadership plans an "exciting announcement" at a joint news conference in Houston on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m.

ABC13 received information about the event, focusing on the Lone Star Showdown returning in the 2024 season across all sports. The fact that both schools' athletics directors-A &M's Trev Alberts and UT's Chris Del Conte-will be presiding should signal a significant development in the rivalry's restart.

The news conference will be in Houston, but the initial media alert withheld an exact address, which organizers will reveal later.

The event falls nine days before both college football programs kick off their seasons on Aug. 31. Texas A &M's Week 0 matchup with Notre Dame will air on ABC13 at 6:30 p.m. from College Station's Kyle Field.

The UT-A &M football game this season will happen on Saturday, Nov. 30, with the Aggies set to host for now. It will mark the debut of Mike Elko as the Aggies' head coach.

Texas leads the 118-game, 130-year-old football rivalry that will come alive after a 13-year hiatus. The Longhorns won the last game between the two schools on Nov. 24, 2011, before the Aggies left UT and the Big 12 behind for the SEC.

ABC13 and sister networks ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ESPN+, and SEC Network+ are the new homes for SEC football.

