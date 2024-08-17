Texas A&M University launches new college focused on maritime studies at Galveston campus

GALVESTON, Texas -- Texas A &M University launched a new college geared toward maritime studies that will offer 17 undergraduate and graduate programs.

The program will be housed at the university's Galveston campus, according to an Aug. 15 news release from the university.

What you need to know

The goal of the new college, called the College of Marine Sciences and Maritime Studies, will be to "lead in innovation, education, and discovery" as well as find sustainable ways to use the ocean and coastal resources, according to the release.

Programs offered at the college will deal with economic, social, political, and ecological aspects of both the coast and ocean, which make up what officials called the $1.5 trillion "blue economy" industry, according to the release. Other focuses include economic prosperity, national security, and environmental protection and conservation.

Having the college at the university's Galveston campus will give the program direct access to the Gulf of Mexico as well as ports, shipping lanes, and coastlines, according to the college's website.

Quote of note

"The creation of the College of Marine Sciences and Maritime Studies demonstrates Texas A &M's dedication to meeting our sea-grant mission through research, innovation, and education in the blue economy, an industry that impacts the lives of nearly every citizen on the planet," Texas A &M President Mark Welsh III said in the release.

