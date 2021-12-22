Aggies pull out of TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to issues involving COVID and injuries

Due to a combination of COVID-19 issues within the program, as well as season-ending injuries, the Texas A&M football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 22, 2021

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas A&M football team will not be participating in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest next week due to COVID-19 issues within the program, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.Aside from the issues related to COVID, the university said the football roster is not in a position to safely participate because of season-ending injuries. The game was slated for Friday, Dec. 31."It is unfortunate, but we just don't have enough scholarship players available to field a team," said Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher.Despite pulling from the game, athletic director Ross Bjork said the football team is on track for long-term success."It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl," Bjork said. "Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount."