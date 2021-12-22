texas a&m university

Aggies pull out of TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to issues involving COVID and injuries

EMBED <>More Videos

The Midday - Airports see busy travel day ahead of Christmas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas A&M football team will not be participating in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest next week due to COVID-19 issues within the program, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

The video above is from a previous story.

Aside from the issues related to COVID, the university said the football roster is not in a position to safely participate because of season-ending injuries. The game was slated for Friday, Dec. 31.



"It is unfortunate, but we just don't have enough scholarship players available to field a team," said Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

Despite pulling from the game, athletic director Ross Bjork said the football team is on track for long-term success.

"It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl," Bjork said. "Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscollege stationtexas a&m universityfootballsportscollege football
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY
Texas A&M athlete dies in crash while heading home to The Woodlands
National Signing Day: Houston-area recruits make it official
Houston man charged with slapping teen at Texas A&M vs LSU game
Houston seafood business to be featured on ABC's Shark Tank
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News