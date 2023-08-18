Texans gear up against Dolphins with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud starting second preseason game

The Texans faced the Miami Dolphins in a competitive second joint practice ahead of their Saturday afternoon matchup. Coach DeMeco Ryans comments on what he saw before their preseason game Saturday at NRG Stadium on ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After completing two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins at Houston Methodist Training Center, the Texans are preparing for their second preseason game.

Houston will host the Dolphins at NRG Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Texans won their preseason opener last Thursday, 20-9, over the New England Patriots.

Texans receiver Nico Collins ran past the Miami defense for a long touchdown on Thursday. Tank Dell beat coverage play after play in the one-on-one drills. Linebacker Christian Harris bowed up to a Dolphins running back. All of it showcased in the second joint practice against the Dolphins, and DeMeco Ryans enjoyed the competition.

"It went really well. We got really good looks and we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish," Coach Ryans said.

Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud will start again this week against Miami. The second-overall draft pick had some great moments against the Dolphins defense, but he needs better protection in the second preseason game.

The Texans offensive line is an area of concern as we look ahead to Saturday's preseason game on ABC13. That unit struggled in the practice matchup against the Dolphins defensive front.

Coach Ryans tried to keep it in perspective: "Our offensive line is still working through things. They still have things to improve on. Not only the offensive line... as a team."

Ryans adds this about his plans to manage his roster Saturday: "With our game this week all of our players will play."

The spotlight will fall on Stroud again this week as he looks to build on a brief appearance against New England that featured just four pass attempts, two completions, and an interception. Stroud has impressed veterans like tight end Dalton Schultz with his progress since the first workouts of the offseason.

"He's definitely gotten more comfortable," Schultz said. "He's making good throws. He's making good plays."

On the other side of the ball, the Texans defense has seen Miami star Tyreek Hill up close in two workouts this week. The man many consider the fastest in the NFL will pose a challenge for the first-team defense.

Texans safety Jimmie Ward appreciates the chance to see Hill in person before kickoff Saturday.

"Yeah, it definitely helps. Makes you go out there and trust your technique, and that's really about it. You know you've got to respect the speed," Ward said.

Watch ABC13's live pre-game special starting at 2 p.m., before the Texans take on the Dolphins at NRG Stadium at 3 p.m., airing on ABC13.