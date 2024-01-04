Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans 'still has that fire' despite challenge team faces

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans sets the tone and the team follows. The Texans face the Colts in Indianapolis on Saturday with a playoff spot on the line, and while many coaches would shy away from the high stakes, Ryans isn't built like that.

This week, he challenged his players to deliver and cap a stunning turnaround.

"It's kind of cool to see from a head coach. He still has that fire in him," defensive tackle Khalil Davis told Eyewitness News. "He comes with that fire. Really, you have no choice but to step up to that, or it's not gonna be a good week for you."

It's already a good week for the Texans with a healthy C.J. Stroud back under center. Players lined up to remind us that when Stroud is leading the way, the Texans' confidence soars.

"We love 7. That's our guy. That's our general. We're rallying behind him. We've been doing it all season," running back Devin Singletary said.

What the Texans have been doing all season is winning close games. Six of their last seven wins have been decided by one score. Now, they're prepared for a tight game against a Colts team that has matched the Texans 9-7 record. They're not about to let the opportunity pass them by after three straight awful seasons.

"It's a big time game. It feels like a championship, a Super Bowl, a playoff game for us," wide receiver Nico Collins said.

It's either beat the Colts and advance to the playoffs or lose and go home.

The Texans also congratulated tackle Laremy Tunsil after he earned a starting spot in the Pro Bowl. It's the fourth Pro Bowl nod for the eight-year veteran.

You can watch Saturday's game at 7:15 p.m. against the Colts in Indianapolis on ABC13.

