Texans can land playoff spot and AFC South title with win and Jaguars loss this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans could make the playoffs for the first time in four years. All they have to do is win their final regular season game against the Colts on Saturday.

The team landed in this position after a dominant New Year's Eve win over the Titans at home. It happened as quarterback CJ Stroud returned after missing two games due to a concussion.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans is giving the players and the fans credit for this year's winning season.

"We're happy to see the energy, see the excitement from our fans because as a team we feed off the energy from our fans, and we felt that the entire year from training camp all the way through our season. We're looking forward to continue to see that support for us as they show up on the road again," Ryans said.

A win on Saturday guarantees the Texans a Wild Card spot, but if the Jaguars lose, then the Texans are the AFC South winners.

You can watch Saturday's game at 7:15 p.m. against the Colts in Indianapolis on ABC13. Fans can also watch the game on ESPN, which is the sister network of ABC13.