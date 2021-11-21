Houston Texans notch just their 2nd win of 2021 season behind 2 Tyrod Taylor rushing TDs

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are winners for just the second time in 10 games after upsetting their AFC South rivals, the Tennessee Titans, 22-13 on Sunday.Rainfall throughout the contest in Nashville played a contributing factor to five takeaways by Houston, including four interceptions of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Two of Houston's picks were grabbed by Desmond King II.One of the picks was by Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who returned it 82 yards down the field during the first half.On the offensive side, Texans QB Tyrod Taylor used his legs to score two touchdowns, including one where he went airborne into the end zone.Houston improves to 2-8 after dropping eight straight games. This is also head coach David Culley's second career victory.The Texans host the New York Jets next Sunday to start off a three-week home stand.