Texans thump Titans in final regular season home game as Stroud returns in lineup from injury

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans, 26-3, in their final regular-season home game Sunday afternoon.

In Week 17's matchup for Houston, two of its pivotal core players returned to the lineup. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud finished the game with 213 yards passing and 1 touchdown. Also, rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. finished with 2 sacks.

Concerning the Titans, rookie quarterback Will Levis was carted to the locker room during the second quarter and did not return to the game. The former Texas A &M product and veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill replaced Levis in the game.

For the Texans, the team will wrap up their final regular season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 7.

Moreover, Houston is now 9-7 in the AFC South division and aspires for a playoff berth for the first time since 2019.