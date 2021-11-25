otrc

What to watch December 2021: On The Red Carpet previews new shows, movies

(ABC/Christopher Willard)

Get ready to ring in the holidays. On The Red Carpet has your first look at what's coming to TV and streaming this December.

Many of your ABC favorites will have special holiday-themed shows, including "The Wonder Years" and "Home Economics." Plus, "The Great Christmas Light Fight" returns this season to brighten your holidays.

On Dec. 6, "A Very Boy Band Holiday" airs on ABC, featuring members of iconic boy bands including New Kids on the Block, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Edition and 98 Degrees.

If you are a fan of country music, you won't want to miss "CMA Country Christmas" hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, airing on ABC on Nov. 29.

Derek and Julianne Hough host the "Disney Park Magical Christmas Day Parade" from Walt Disney World in Florida. They will be joined by "Grown-ish" star Trevor Jackson and "Good Trouble" star Sherry Cola from Disneyland in California. This special airs Christmas morning on ABC.

Also this December, we are getting a sneak peek at the new ABC comedy/drama "Abbott Elementary." Look for a special airing of the first episode on Dec. 7.

If you have not been watching the new drama "Big Leap," now is the time to start bingeing. The full series is now available on Hulu.

A new season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premieres on Dec. 1 on FX, and then on Dec. 3, look for a new season of "Pen15" on Hulu.

And heads up Star Wars fans! "Book of Boba Fett" premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 29.

