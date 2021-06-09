crime prevention

Trainer wants to be solution after 28 Houston teens killed so far

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Trainer wants to be solution after 28 Houston teens killed so far

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As homicides in the city of Houston continue to climb, a gym owner and coach is hoping to make a positive impact in the lives of at-risk youth so they don't end up on the wrong path.

Mark Owens, boxing coach and owner of Mark Owens Boxing, started his True Ring Leaders program with one purpose in mind: saving the youth.

Through his boxing and mentoring program, Owens offers boxing coaching to young teens, typically ones who come from troubled neighborhoods. His passion to do so comes from a deeply rooted issue he sees in his community: the violence and the murders.

READ ALSO: 13 Investigates: Crime reported every 7 hours in this Houston neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

With crime on the rise, 13 Investigates analyzed every incident reported to Houston police since January 2020 to find the most crime-ridden neighborhoods.



In 2020, 67 kids under the age of 18 were killed by homicide in the greater Houston area. A total of 52 of those children were killed by gunshot wounds. This year, 28 kids have been killed in homicides, 24 of whom died in a shooting.

"I can't just listen to that without actively trying to be some sort of solution," said Owens. "Almost every kid in here has lost someone to gun violence."

Juan Cantos, 16, has been a part of Owens' program for about four months.

"Mark has helped me through tough times and coming here, if I ever feel any type of anger, I can just come over here and box it out," said Cantos.

With Owens expanding his gym to southwest Houston, he's able to accept more teenagers into the program.

For more information visit MarkOwensBoxFit.com.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentchild deathhomicideacts of kindnessteen killedteenagercrime prevention
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME PREVENTION
Crime is so bad in 1 neighborhood, parents don't let kids look outside
Feds announce Houston arrests in an assortment of violent crimes
Recent rash of teen shootings cause alarm for activists
Man gets maximum sentence allowed for abusing 3 young children
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News