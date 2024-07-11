HPD 'grateful for additional resources' arriving from across the state after Beryl

HPD acting chief Larry Satterwhite and Mayor John Whitmire said more than 100 officers across Texas are coming to Houston to help after Beryl.

HPD acting chief Larry Satterwhite and Mayor John Whitmire said more than 100 officers across Texas are coming to Houston to help after Beryl.

HPD acting chief Larry Satterwhite and Mayor John Whitmire said more than 100 officers across Texas are coming to Houston to help after Beryl.

HPD acting chief Larry Satterwhite and Mayor John Whitmire said more than 100 officers across Texas are coming to Houston to help after Beryl.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston continues to be in the dark and works to recover from Hurricane Beryl's wrath earlier this week, law enforcement agencies across the state are helping the city.

During a press conference on Thursday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced that more than 100 officers from across the state of Texas were on their way.

Whitmire said those officers will help the Houston Police Department patrol neighborhoods without power by conducting traffic control and relieving HPD officers who have been working 12-hour shifts all week.

The department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying it's "very grateful for the additional resources from other law enforcement agencies across the state."

The mayor said about 1,400 traffic lights were still not working four days after Beryl's landfall.

SEE MORE: Beryl knocks out traffic lights at more than 1,000 Houston intersections: 'It's been terrible'

"We had you covered by working overtime from the day the storm arrived. They've worked around the clock, all hands on deck, under the direction of (acting police chief) Larry Satterwhite," Whitmire said. "Public safety has been my highest priority."

Whitmire said energy and electricity are also high priorities. He said 2.3 million people, including himself, were without service.

CenterPoint Energy, Houston's primary power provider, came up with a rough projection to restore 1.1 million homes, including 400,000 customers by Friday night and 350,000 by Sunday night.

Another 400,000 customers could remain offline past Sunday, a week after Beryl's landfall.

RELATED: 400K CenterPoint customers could be without power a week after Beryl, company projects

HPD acting chief Larry Satterwhite addressed security concerns after a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was ambushed and killed overnight near Tidwell Road and Highway 90.

"It's a tragedy that this man gave his life out there, trying to help in those dark neighborhoods, that the major is talking about, trying to help the public. He lost his life trying to do so," Satterwhite said.

He went on to say his officers are working night and day shifts to help the public and will continue.

Satterwhite said Houstonians could continue without power on Monday and Tuesday, adding that HPD is ready to help the public.

"(We have coverage) throughout Sunday because all of our shelters and facilities will need coverage," Satterwhite said. "We have crews out there working to restore power, and we're helping them too. We have crews putting generators at intersections, it's very dark, and we're helping them."

The common theme throughout the press conference was working to keep the city and essential workers safe as most Houstonians remain in the dark.

Satterwhite said the additional help with give HPD the chance to relieve officers who are dealing with the same struggles as the rest of the city.