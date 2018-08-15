Arizona father accused of killing man who tried to enter teen daughter's restroom stall

EMBED </>More Videos

Father accused of killing man

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTRK) --
A Phoenix father is charged with murder for allegedly killing a man who was trying to get into his daughter's bathroom stall.

Melvin Harris' fiancée, Diana Jackson, says he and his 16-year-old daughter stopped at a convenience store so she could use the restroom. Harris said a man, later identified as Leon Armstrong, tried to get inside the stall with the teen.

They alerted store management and security.

But Jackson believes Harris felt not enough was done about it.

Harris told the security guard to 'take care of the situation, or he would do it himself.'

As they were driving away, Harris spotted Armstrong again and got out to confront him.

Witnesses say Harris then went after Armstrong, repeatedly stomping and kicking him.

"He did what he was supposed to do for our kid," Jackson said. "You cannot tell someone they're wrong for protecting their children."

Armstrong died at the hospital. Harris told police Armstrong took a swing at him first.

Harris is charged with second-degree murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
father chargedmurderattacku.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father killed while walking to store with son
Suspected drunk driver crashes into fire truck in N. Houston
Cable man gets in shootout with suspected robbers in N. Houston
J.J. Watt's new shoes represents his fight from his injuries
SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old buys giant stack of toys
Scamming evolved: Be aware of card 'shimming'
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Your credit score may soon be going up
Show More
Police search for 2 more suspects in murder of Lucy Bertrand
Katy ISD releases new feature in app to stop bullying
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to get $100K
Mom warning parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
More News