3 teenagers face charges for carjacking Uber driver, deputy says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teenagers face charges after deputies believe they carjacked an Uber driver Saturday night in southwest Harris County.Deputies responded to a carjacking on Bellaire Boulevard.The driver was giving two people a ride when one of the passengers asked the driver to stop at a location short of the destination, according to authorities. The passenger threatened the driver with a firearm before stealing the vehicle.Houston police later saw the car near Voss and Westheimer Road. A chase ensued until the suspects crashed into an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Meadowglen. The suspects took off on foot but were later caught by police.Three teens, ages 18, 17 and 14 were taken into custody, according to HPD."Great teamwork by our District 4 nightshift, HPD & DPS air support," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.