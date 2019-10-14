Teens' bond set at $1 after home burglarized in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies say seven suspects who allegedly broke into a home and caused $2,800 worth of damage only received a $1 bond.Deputies say Hiley Robertson, John Jackson, Dominic Biggs, Logan James, Terrell Lacy, Marselena James and Matthew Francis were all arrested and charged with burglary of a building.On Oct. 12, deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 5500 block of Ashgate Drive.Deputies found Robertson and Jackson trying to flee from the home, but both were arrested.While clearing the inside of the home, deputies say they found five other suspects."All seven suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with burglary of a building. Dominic Biggs, Logan James, Terrell Lacy, Marselena James, and John Jackson received a $1.00 bond out of the 351st District Court. Hiley Robertson and Matthew Francis received a $1,000.00 bond each out of the 351st District court," Constable Mark Herman said.