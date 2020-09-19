15-year-old girl shot in face during drive-by shooting in north Harris County

It happened in the 500 block of Northvalley Drive near the park around 4:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
A suspect in a black Sedan drove away after the incident.
HAPPENING NOW - DRIVE BY SHOOTING SCENE— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 18, 2020
Heavy police presence in the 500 block of Northvalley Drive near the park.
A 15 year old female victim was shot in the face by unknown suspect(s) in a black sedan.
Officials said the teenage girl was transported to the hospital.
Details surrounding the investigation are limited, and the cause of the shooting is unknown.