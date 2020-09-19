15-year-old girl shot in face during drive-by shooting in north Harris County

HAPPENING NOW - DRIVE BY SHOOTING SCENE



Heavy police presence in the 500 block of Northvalley Drive near the park.



A 15 year old female victim was shot in the face by unknown suspect(s) in a black sedan.



AVOID THE AREA!



HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting in Northridge Park, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.It happened in the 500 block of Northvalley Drive near the park around 4:30 p.m. on Friday evening.A suspect in a black Sedan drove away after the incident.Officials said the teenage girl was transported to the hospital.Details surrounding the investigation are limited, and the cause of the shooting is unknown.