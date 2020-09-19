15-year-old girl shot in face during drive-by shooting in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting in Northridge Park, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

It happened in the 500 block of Northvalley Drive near the park around 4:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

A suspect in a black Sedan drove away after the incident.



Officials said the teenage girl was transported to the hospital.

Details surrounding the investigation are limited, and the cause of the shooting is unknown.
