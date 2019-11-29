Teen struck in hit-and-run while riding bicycle

HOUSTON, Texas -- District 3 units responded to a call near Hollywood Blvd. and Bandera St. on Thursday night.

Captain J. Shannon posted about the incident saying the victim is a 13-year-old.



The teen was reportedly crossing the street on a bicycle when they were struck.

The suspected driver fled the scene in a white Dodge truck.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the scene is cleared and the teen did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

