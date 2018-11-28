Houston police are looking for someone who fired shots into a home, injuring a teen inside.The shooting happened Tuesday around midnight on Cresline Street.Police said the victim was asleep on the couch in the front room. Two other children were sleeping nearby.The victim's aunt, Benita Baer, spoke to Eyewitness News Wednesday about what happened."It was very loud," Baer recalled. "You could hear when it went pow, pow, pow real loud."Baer said it took several minutes for her nephew to realize what happened."When he sat up he said, 'Yeah, I heard the shots.' Then about five or ten minutes later he felt the burning in his knee," Baer recalled. "That's when we all noticed when he removed the blanket where he had got shot."Officers on the scene said they weren't sure of a motive. So far, no arrests have been made.On Wednesday, they released a possible getaway car description. Officers are looking for a black four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Prizm or Cruze.Police said the vehicle stopped in front of the home and someone opened fire.After going through the window and striking the teen, the bullet lodged into the television.Baer said her nephew is undergoing surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital."He was okay," Baer said. "He was able to talk and everything. He was going to go into surgery. I believe they were going to put a rod through his knee."If you have any information you can call police at (713) 308-8800, or (713) 222-TIPS.