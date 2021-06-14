North Forest HS senior grazed by bullet receives $2,500 scholarship at graduation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10767713" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 EXCLUSIVE: The teen who was grazed by a stray bullet when a shootout took place at North Forest High School talks about the moment he knew he was hurt.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10770547" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HISD officials hope things return to normal at North Forest High School as seniors prepare to graduate and classes dismiss for the summer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- North Forest High School senior Joshua Geegan closed a memorable week with celebration, a stark contrast from the life-threatening situation he had days prior.Geegan was the teen who was innocently grazed by a bullet when a shootout took place Wednesday morning at the campus of the northeast Houston school.He shared to ABC13 exclusively his experience taking the graze wound to his finger.The shootout took place just as Geegan was leaving practice for his school's graduation.One thing that wasn't part of the practice but a big part of the North Forest ceremony on Saturday was an honor the 18-year-old received.While accepting his diploma, he was recognized on stage for his bravery and honored by outgoing Houston ISD interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan with a special superintendent's scholarship totaling $2,500.Geegan told Eyewitness News ahead of the commencement that he is attending San Jacinto College, studying either business or nursing.As for the shooting, HISD police said one person was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.