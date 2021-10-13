17-year-old girl falls to her death off Beltway ramp flyover after major crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old girl tragically lost her life after she got into a crash, then tumbled to her death beneath from a Sam Houston Tollway ramp flyover.The Sam Houston Tollway/North Freeway interchange is one of the busiest for drivers going in and out of the Metro area.Shortly after midnight, Houston police got a call about a teen who had gotten into a major single-vehicle crash at the interchange. Her car was disabled in the flyover lanes, police said.Witnesses told police the teen, likely fearing for her safety due to the cars speeding by, fled from her vehicle after the crash and hopped over the barrier wall.Sadly, police said she likely died on impact."It seems like maybe she was trying to get away from other traffic on the freeway. You know how it is at night, she might have been trying to get away, maybe didn't know what was below, unfortunately," Lt. Mark Contreras said.Police said the teen was apparently disoriented and confused about where she was after the crash, and possibly didn't realize there was a drop on the other side of the wall.The victim's car had paper plates. Police have not released her identity.