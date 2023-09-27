Precinct 4 identifies man accused of shooting 17-year-old in broad daylight in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office is searching for a suspect accused of wounding a 17-year-old girl after an argument on Tuesday in the Spring area.

Deputies with Precinct 4 responded to the 22800 block of Pebworth Place regarding a shooting and discovered the teen with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Search underway for suspect in shooting that wounded 17-year-old girl in NE Harris County

An investigation revealed that the teen was in a verbal altercation with the suspect, who officials identified as Emmanuel Milton. According to deputies, during the argument, Milton pointed the firearm and shot the teen in the upper right thigh before fleeing the area.

Officials did not elaborate on what the two were reportedly arguing over.

Deputies said a firearm was recovered from the scene and collected as evidence shortly after.

Initially, authorities detained a possible suspect, but in a later update, authorities said the man who was detained was not involved and was released.

A K9 officer was deployed to continue the search.

Precinct 4 described Milton as a Black man wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.

"Emmanuel Milton is currently wanted by law enforcement for aggravated assault. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact our dispatch direct or your local law enforcement, " Constable Mark Herman said.