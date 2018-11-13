Teen dead after shooting near Lamar High School

Teen shot and killed near Lamar High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is investigating after a teen was found shot to death in River Oaks.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of Westheimer at Bammel Lane around 12:00 p.m.


According to investigators, the teen was found shot near Lamar High School.

School officials say the high school is currently on lockdown.

Police respond to shooting at church parking lot near Westheimer at Bammel.



Authorities say a group of teens got into some sort of altercation near a church parking lot. A teen was shot and transported to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities are searching the area for possible suspects.

This incident comes just five days after two Lamar High School teens were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Two teens who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide died from gunshot wounds to the head.

