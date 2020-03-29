Coronavirus

14-year-old boy charged after coughing on produce as prank, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old boy was charged after he allegedly coughed on produce as a prank at a grocery store in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

In a Facebook post written by Gonzalez, he said deputies responded to a disturbance call at the Food City located at 5230 Aldine Mail Route Road.



Gonazalez said the teen 'intentionally coughed on produce.'

"Apparently it was a prank," wrote Gonzalez. "Not a very funny one. The teen was charged with Tampering with Consumer Products."

Last week, a New Jersey man was accused of coughing on a store employee and telling the woman he had the novel coronavirus. According to officials, the man allegedly stepped forward to within 3 feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed.

