15-year-old with disability and his sister escape carjacker near Channelview

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old who is disabled escaped a carjacker outside of a gas station on Freeport and Renault in east Houston around 1 a.m. Friday, Harris County sheriff's deputies say.A Harris County sheriff's deputy said he witnessed the carjacking and initially thought it was an auto-pedestrian accident before realizing what what actually happening.The teen and his sister had stopped to get gas at the Chevron station, and when the sister went in to pay, deputies say the suspect went up to the car and forced the teen out.The suspect and the deputy witness then took off, and a short chase ensued and ended when the suspect crashed under the East Freeway at Monmouth just a few miles away."He didn't push me. I just got out because I'm not trying to get killed," the teen recalled in an exclusive interview with ABC13. "I had to scream and told everyone to call 911."According to deputies, the suspect was taken into custody and then to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the crash.The suspect is facing robbery and felony evading charges, HCSO says.