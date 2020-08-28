15-year-old with disability and his sister escape carjacker near Channelview

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old who is disabled escaped a carjacker outside of a gas station on Freeport and Renault in east Houston around 1 a.m. Friday, Harris County sheriff's deputies say.

A Harris County sheriff's deputy said he witnessed the carjacking and initially thought it was an auto-pedestrian accident before realizing what what actually happening.

The teen and his sister had stopped to get gas at the Chevron station, and when the sister went in to pay, deputies say the suspect went up to the car and forced the teen out.

The suspect and the deputy witness then took off, and a short chase ensued and ended when the suspect crashed under the East Freeway at Monmouth just a few miles away.

"He didn't push me. I just got out because I'm not trying to get killed," the teen recalled in an exclusive interview with ABC13. "I had to scream and told everyone to call 911."

According to deputies, the suspect was taken into custody and then to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

The suspect is facing robbery and felony evading charges, HCSO says.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewcar crashdisabilityteenagerteenharris county sheriffs officecarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura blasted Gulf Coast with devastating wind
Laura's rainband could bring scattered downpours Friday
Electricity brownouts to take place in these counties
No more free rides on Harris County toll roads
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
Hurricane Laura damages Lake Charles casinos
Gas station awning falls on home in Lake Charles during Laura
Show More
Your neighborhood bar could soon reopen under new rules
This man lost his home to Laura, but nature saved him this
Pres. Trump to visit Gulf Coast damage from Hurricane Laura
Man's home still standing after Laura rips through Gulf Coast
The city Gov. Abbott says got the worst damage from Laura
More TOP STORIES News