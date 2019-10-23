Teen arrested with $1,200 in fake World Series tickets: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are cracking down on people who are trying to sell fake tickets to the World Series.
Christopher Cross, 18, was arrested Tuesday right before Game 1.
Police say he tried to sell three tickets at $400 each to an undercover police officer near Minute Maid Park. Cross was charged with trademark counterfeiting.
Police are now blending in with the Astros crowd to make sure fans don't get duped.
"Any high-profile event that comes here, there's a problem with fake tickets," said Kayla Ramsey of Midtown Tickets.
Ramsey advises fans to know who they're buying from, always use a credit card and have the seller meet you at the gate to confirm the tickets' authenticity.
"If you have the ticket and the ticket is good and you want to sell the ticket, you'll figure out a way to get your customer in," Ramsey said.
She also suggests having a map of the stadium. Police say the seats Cross was attempting to sell were in section 170. There is no section 170 at Minute Maid Park.
