death investigation

Teen arrested after man shot inside Liberty Co. trailer home

By
PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen suspected of shooting a man to death inside a trailer home in Liberty County was arrested Monday afternoon.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 17-year-old Samuel Depina, was taken into custody at around 4 p.m. at a parking lot 10 miles away from the crime scene located on County Road 3357 in Plum Grove after turning himself in.

Just hours before, deputies were looking for a suspect who may have gotten away in a red sedan after the deadly shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim, identified as Aiden Walker, called 911 and told dispatchers that he was shot eight times. When deputies arrived at the home, they looked inside to find the man's deceased body.

Neighbors told investigators they heard several gunshots.

With the door locked, though, one of the deputies had to climb through a window from atop of a cruiser.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office captain Ken DeFoor said Depina was not cooperating with investigators and wouldn't discuss the shooting.

The motive of the shooting and the relationship between Walker and Depina is unknown.

An autopsy was ordered for Walker, who is believed to be in his early 20's, to see how many times he was actually shot.

Depina was placed in the Liberty County Jail as the investigation continues.



