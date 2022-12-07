Ted Cruz's daughter OK after HPD called to senator's home, rep says

Houston police and fire department personnel responded to the Houston home of Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --

HPD told Eyewitness News that officers responded to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds on the arms in the upscale neighborhood of River Oaks. Police were in the front yard of Cruz's home when ABC13 arrived.

The teen was taken to the hospital.

Police could not say whether the call involved a member of Cruz's family. The Texas Republican has two daughters.

ABC13 reached out to Sen. Cruz's office for comment. Representatives said the police activity involved a family matter. Regarding a question about one of the senator's daughters, they said that she's OK and there were no serious injuries.

An Eyewitness News crew captured officers in the River Oaks neighborhood where Sen. Ted Cruz resides on Dec. 6, 2022.

Editor's note: An earlier edition of this story mentioned an address confirmed by police. ABC13 elected to omit the address in light of additional details that have developed since.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988.

