CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Converting film and VHS footage to digital

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Converting film and VHS footage to digital - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Plenty of people chronicle their lives in pictures and videos, but changing times have also led to changing formats.

A lot of families have captured important moments on film and VHS, but who even owns a VCR anymore?

If you've got a stockpile of meaningful memories that are literally unwatchable, Consumer Reports can help.

Family memories are priceless -- until you go to convert them to digital, then you'll see how pricey they can actually be!

"The technology keeps evolving and it's left a lot of people with home videos they can't even watch," said Elias Arias, Consumer Reports.

Experts at Consumer Reports have some guidance on getting your old media out of the attic and onto your computer, including how to do it yourself.

If you've got VHS tapes, first you'll need a VCR - remember what that is? Sites like eBay and Craigslist may have low-priced options.

You also need to pick up something called an analog video capture device. Just be sure to look for one that comes with software. It has audio and video inputs on one end that you connect to the VCR, and a USB on the other end which plugs into your computer. It allows you to capture what's on your old tapes and digitally transfer it to your computer.

"The biggest investment is probably time. It's an analog process, and an hour of video is going to take an hour to transfer," warns Arias.

More work than you bargained for? You can also pay a service.

Several chains transfer old photographs and videos in many formats, even including film. Those chains include Costco, Walgreens and Walmart Photo. There are plenty more online.

But be aware: aside from the expense, another potential drawback is you'll be sending irreplaceable memories through a shipping service, so make sure your package is trackable.

At some point, even today's digital format may become obsolete. So Consumer Reports suggests saving your files in well-labeled, easy to find places on your computer, and backing them up to an external hard drive and to the cloud.

Learn more with the full story from Consumer Reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyconsumer reportsconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER REPORTS
HEALTH WARNING: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
How safe is your money when you pay your friends with apps?
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
5 questions every Airbnb renter should ask before booking
More consumer reports
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Kroger rolls out driverless cars for grocery deliveries
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
High-flying phone problem solved by Turn to Ted team
More Technology
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News