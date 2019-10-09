Robots will deliver food on University of Houston campus

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- The University of Houston is welcoming autonomous food delivery to campus.The delivery robot made its debut on stage with UH President Renu Khator during her recent fall address.The university says later this fall, students will be able to order food on campus and receive it via robotic delivery. The robot travels four to six miles per hour and maneuvers mainly on sidewalks using numerous sensors, cameras, and an obstacle detection system to find its way and avoid collisions.According to the maker, Starship Technologies, the robot stays locked until the customer opens it with a command from their mobile phone. The customer also can engage the robot.For security purposes, the robot has a tracking system that works to the nearest inch, and sirens, in the event anyone tries to steal it.