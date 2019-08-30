Food & Drink

Amazon bringing 1-hour grocery delivery service to Houston for Prime members

HOUSTON, Texas -- Amazon Prime members know they can get virtually whatever they want, nearly whenever they want it. They might get it even quicker now that AmazonFresh has entered the Houston market. The online behemoth expanded into three new markets this week, and the Bayou City was one them. Minneapolis and Phoenix were the other two.

What that means is Prime members who choose to fork over an addition $14.99 on top of their annual membership can get a host of items delivered to their doors within one-and two-hour windows.

The list of things available includes foodstuffs like meats and produce, as well as the seemingly endless array of day-to-day essentials the company offers, whether it's Post-It notes, books, electronics, home goods, or toys.

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonamazonfooddelivery service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 adults and 5-year-old child dead in possible murder-suicide
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Hurricane Dorian is now a major category 3 hurricane
Top 6 spots to eat in Pasadena
Rap legend Bun B hosts ultimate weekend party for worthy cause
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
Show More
30 Days of Disney movies coming to Freeform in September
$1M bond set for David Temple as he awaits new sentencing phase
Police believe fire at west Houston church was intentionally set
Former Astro Mark Appel bringing sandwich shop to Heights
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
More TOP STORIES News