Amazon bringing 1-hour grocery delivery service to Houston for Prime members

HOUSTON, Texas -- Amazon Prime members know they can get virtually whatever they want, nearly whenever they want it. They might get it even quicker now that AmazonFresh has entered the Houston market. The online behemoth expanded into three new markets this week, and the Bayou City was one them. Minneapolis and Phoenix were the other two.
What that means is Prime members who choose to fork over an addition $14.99 on top of their annual membership can get a host of items delivered to their doors within one-and two-hour windows.
The list of things available includes foodstuffs like meats and produce, as well as the seemingly endless array of day-to-day essentials the company offers, whether it's Post-It notes, books, electronics, home goods, or toys.
