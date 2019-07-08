ABC13 hurricane guide

How to watch ABC13 if your power or cable goes out during a storm

If you lose power or cable service during severe weather, you can still watch ABC13 breaking news coverage through our mobile app.

The app is available in the iTunes App Store for iOS devices and in the Google Play store for Android devices.

Through the app, you can watch all of our Eyewitness News newscasts as well as special severe weather and breaking news coverage produced specifically for digital platforms.

As news breaks, we'll send push alerts with the latest developments as well as severe weather watches and warnings.




Note: Data charges may apply if you are watching live streaming video over your cellular service. Check with your carrier for more details.

