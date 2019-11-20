house fire

Teacher learned she lost home and pets to fire during class

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teacher from Pershing Middle School is left with almost nothing in her home after a fire tore through this morning.

Neala Fogarty said she was in the middle of a lesson with her seventh grade class when she got the text from her neighbor.

"She said your house is on fire," Fogarty recalled.

The teacher rushed home to find much of her home had been ravaged by flames.

Her family lost all five of her pets, including three cats and two dogs.

"I keep telling myself that it's all things. It doesn't matter. It's all things. I'm devastated by the loss of our pets. It's things like this you think can happen, but you don't expect it to," said Fogarty.

The minute the news hit her colleagues at Pershing Middle School, they took to Facebook, encouraging parents and teachers to support Mrs. Fogarty and her family.

The school will be accepting donations. They can be dropped off at the PTO office at Pershing Middle School.



