Personal Finance

Texas sales tax-free holiday weekend begins at midnight

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are some of the purchases covered by Texas sales tax holiday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' sales tax-free holiday weekend is upon us once again, so you'll want to know what qualifies and how that can impact your bill.

The holiday, which runs from Aug. 6-8, exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, which saves shoppers $8 on every $100 they spend.

Qualified items include clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks.

If you're looking to shop online, the sale tax relief also applies in some cases, but there are some rules to know before you click 'buy.'

To qualify, your items have to be delivered and paid for by the customer during the holiday period. As long as you order and pay for your items, they may qualify for tax-free status even after the holiday ends.

"For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement.

Apparel and school supplies that can be purchased this weekend are listed on the Comptroller's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonface maskmoneytaxespersonal financesave moneyshoppingfinanceonline shopping
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News