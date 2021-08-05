Texas sales tax-free holiday weekend begins at midnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' sales tax-free holiday weekend is upon us once again, so you'll want to know what qualifies and how that can impact your bill.
The holiday, which runs from Aug. 6-8, exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, which saves shoppers $8 on every $100 they spend.
Qualified items include clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks.
If you're looking to shop online, the sale tax relief also applies in some cases, but there are some rules to know before you click 'buy.'
To qualify, your items have to be delivered and paid for by the customer during the holiday period. As long as you order and pay for your items, they may qualify for tax-free status even after the holiday ends.
"For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement.
Apparel and school supplies that can be purchased this weekend are listed on the Comptroller's website.
