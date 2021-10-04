Redistricting proposal would rope Tarrant Co. into GOP-leaning rural areas despite diversity growth

How the boundaries of Senate District 10 could change

Senate District 10 is currently 413 square miles, all inside Tarrant County where there is a growing Asian, Black and Hispanic population. Lawmakers propose expanding the district to 6,233 square miles, including eight rural counties with more white eligible voters.

Source: Texas Legislative Council, OpenStreetMap contributors

Credit: Carla Astudillo

Proposed Senate District 10 includes fewer voters of color

The proposed Texas Senate maps would decrease the percentage of eligible Hispanic, Black and Asian voters in District 10 while increasing the white eligible voter population by about 8%. It would also increase the size of the district by adding eight mostly white and rural counties. The district was previously centered on Tarrant county, where the non-white population has grown since 2010.

Source: Texas Legislative Council

Credit: Carla Astudillo

Note: Chart shows citizen voter age population calculated by the Texas Legislative Council using American Community Survey 2015-2019 data. Percentages may not add up to 100. About 2% of the district's population identify as American Indian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander or having two or more races.

Tristeza Ordex is an activist, voicing her concern over the proposed redistricting of District 10, with the new version reaching into more conservative Parker and Johnson counties. Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune