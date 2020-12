7 injured in explosion at Corpus Christi oil storage facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- At least seven people were injured Saturday in an explosion at an oil storage facility and prompted a temporary shelter-in-place for the area, police said.It happened around 10 a.m. at a tank farm belonging to Magellan Midstream.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion or the extent of the injuries.Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told KIII-TV the fire was extinguished and some of the injured were critical.Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Saturday afternoon about the incident.