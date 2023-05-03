Two suspects allegedly crashed into a male driver, shot and kidnapped him during an argument in Tanglewood, Houston police say.

Suspects in custody after driver shot, kidnapped during argument in Tanglewood, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A kidnapping victim was rescued Wednesday afternoon after their car was found with several bullet holes in a neighborhood west of Houston.

Houston police said they responded to a shooting at about 2 a.m. outside a home in Tanglewood, near the intersection of Tanglewood Blvd and Huckleberry Lane.

When Tanglewood Patrol officers and the Houston Police Department arrived, they said they found an abandoned black Nissan Altima in the 5300 block of Huckleberry Lane.

SkyEye video shows the vehicle with several bullet holes on the driver's side and a busted tire on the passenger's side. Investigators said a wreck caused the damage on the passenger's side.

Investigators said it all started when three men got into an argument on the road.

Surveillance footage shows both vehicles come to a stop after the suspects' light-colored Tahoe slammed into the passenger's side of the Nissan. Video shows two men getting out of the Tahoe and shooting into the Nissan, striking the driver.

Police say that's when the suspects kidnapped the driver and fled the scene. The woman passenger of the Nissan left the scene and called the police.

Neighbors were notified about the kidnapping that morning and were given an update at about 1 p.m. that the suspects were captured and the victim was rescued.

Investigators said the victim and the suspects "possibly know each other." It is unclear what led to the argument.

