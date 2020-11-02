vote 2020

How to talk to your children about the presidential election

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Election Day is Tuesday and your young kids have probably seen the campaign ads, and likely, even parts of a debate.

Knowing that, experts say you should probably consider talking to them about the upcoming election.

A retired Houston Independent School District speech and language pathologist broke it down in an easy three-step process.

Marcia Johnson told ABC13 that parents should keep the conversation simple and positive. According to Johnson, parents could start with explaining what an election is by using a mock election for family dinner.

"You can actually vote on that," said Johnson. "Three of us want chicken nuggets, and two of us didn't, and so the chicken nuggets win out."

VOTE 2020: What you need to know before heading to the polls in Texas

Johnson said parents may consider a field trip to the polls on Election Day.

"I think that you need to take them with you when you vote and have them look around at all the election signs," said Johnson.

Johnson said the conversation should always remain light. The day after the election is all about being reassuring, especially if your candidate doesn't win.

"They (kids) feel the anxiety from their parents," said Johnson. "They see things on TV that they shouldn't be seeing so, as parents, I think we need to all reassure our children that whatever happens, things are going to be OK."

Follow Samica Knight on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschildrenvotingvote 2020election
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Texas Republicans seek to toss 127k drive-thru votes
Texas employees can vote during the work day tomorrow
Biden cancels Texas events after 'Trump Train' incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Republicans seek to toss 127k drive-thru votes
Apply now for $1,200 in Harris Co. COVID-19 relief
Cool start to the work week with mild afternoon temps
Eta is now a category 2 hurricane
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old
Innocent driver's car split in half after crash during short chase
Man shot to death by ex-wife's current husband, deputies say
Show More
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Texas employees can vote during the work day tomorrow
Houston family of 5 that was homeless now in new home
What happens after you hit 'cast ballot' in Texas?
COVID-19 vaccine: When is it coming & is it safe for kids?
More TOP STORIES News