Business

Taco Cabana closes 5 locations in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Taco Cabana lovers, five of your favorite Houston-area locations have officially closed.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of the popular restaurant chain, announced they closed 19 locations in Texas.

"These closures eliminate all stores with significant losses, which we expect will result in a highly viable portfolio of restaurants," Fiesta President and CEO Richard Stockinger said in a statement.

The closure includes the following Houston area locations:

  • 6522 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX
  • 13480 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX
  • 9220 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX
  • 12518 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX
  • 2535 South Highway 6, Houston, TX


The additional closures come after nine other Taco Cabana restaurants closed in Texas back in December 2018.

SEE ALSO:

The 11 biggest Houston restaurants and bars to close in 2019

Popular Montrose Greek restaurant closed after 10 years

Houston restaurant open 40 years suddenly closes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonfoodstore closingrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News