Houston restaurant open 40 years suddenly closes

HOUSTON, Texas -- Restaurant closures are always disruptive to the lives of both the people who worked there and its regular diners, but some are more disruptive than others. For example, when a restaurant has operated in the same location for almost 40 years, its sudden closure will cause ripples.
The news that the Houston's restaurant location on Westheimer had closed caused serious consternation on social media this weekend. According to the restaurant's page on the Houston's website, the location had been open for "nearly 40 years."
Anecdotally, Houston's Westheimer location always appeared busy, which makes the sudden closure all the more surprising. Thankfully for fans of the restaurant's signature steaks, salads, and French dip sandwich, the Kirby location, ranked number 100 on CultureMap's list of Houston's top 100 restaurants, remains open. With only one Houston's left in Houston, that location will likely be even busier than it already is.
For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
