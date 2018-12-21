FOOD & DRINK

Taco Cabana closes 9 restaurants in Texas including 1 in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Taco Cabana and Pollo Tropical are closing restaurants

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., the parent company of Taco Cabana and Pollo Tropical, is closing 23 restaurants, including nine in Texas.

The other 14 closures are in Florida and Georgia, including all nine Pollo Tropical restaurants in Atlanta, and nine Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas.

Nearly all employees impacted by the Florida and Texas closures will be offered positions at nearby Pollo Tropical or Taco Cabana restaurant locations.

For the list of the nine closing restaurants visit CultureMap.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstore closingrestaurantsfinancetacosTexasGeorgiaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Houston grocery stores open on Christmas Day
Here are the 3 newest businesses to launch in Houston
Maza Pakistani Grill opens its doors near airport
Brennan's offers free holiday shuttle service
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Nephew reportedly confesses to murdering aunt and uncle
5 years of traffic nightmares near Galleria to get worse
Astros' Josh Reddick calls out Alex Bregman on Instagram
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Astros' pitcher Dallas Keuchel releases new Houston-themed shoe
Tire flies off dump truck and smashes vehicles on Beltway 8
Happy first day of Winter! Northwest winds are blowing cool, dry air into the Houston area.
Show More
Multiple weapons missing after smash-and-grab at gun store
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom charged with murder
Card skimmers found at gas station in Meyerland
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Teen hit by car while rollerblading dies in N. Harris County
More News