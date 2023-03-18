2 people shot in separate road rage shootings overnight, Houston police say

Houston police search for road rage shooting suspects after two people were injured in two separate incidents Saturday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot during separate road rage incidents on Houston roads overnight, according to police.

One driver is in critical condition after getting into an argument while leaving a Taco Bell near the Southwest Freeway.

Investigators said another person was shot in a separate incident after being followed home near T.C. Jester Park on the city's northwest side.

In both road rage incidents, officers with the Houston Police Department are looking for the shooters, and they're working to figure out how incidents on the road escalated to shootings.

Driver in critical condition after road rage shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says

On Saturday at about 1:30 a.m., a man was leaving a Taco Bell when he reportedly got into an argument, according to police.

At some point, Houston police said shots were fired into the back of the victim's vehicle, striking him in the chest.

Authorities reportedly found him in the 5100 block of Edloe Street, near the Village at West University Apartments.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

They put crime scene tape around the entrance of the complex, where the victim's jeep could be seen.

Investigators are still working on learning what the argument was about and searching for the shooter.

While this enfolded in southwest Houston, in northwest Houston, officers received another call of a road rage shooting on West 34th Street.

Man shot during road rage shooting after being followed in northwest Houston, police say

Police are searching for three suspects after a man was followed home and shot during a road rage incident Saturday morning.

Witnesses and the victim told investigators that an argument began down the road from the 4200 block of West 34th Street between the victim and three suspects.

The suspects reportedly followed the victim to his home at an apartment complex nearby when they started to get into a fistfight.

The fight turned into a shooting after one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the man in the arm, according to police. The shooter then reportedly took off with the group.

Police said he is expected to be OK.

Police said the suspects, a woman and two men, are Hispanic and were possibly in a Chevy Impala.

To avoid road rage incidents, the Texas Department of Insurance said you should avoid eye contact with drivers and not respond to aggression with aggression.

Crime Stoppers said it's best to slow down and get away from the person, give them a friendly wave, and even mouth, "I'm sorry," which can go a long way to de-escalating the situation.

