The City of Houston is nationally known as a foodie town. ABC13 learned more on opportunities for local foodies to chat with the best chefs and culinary leaders from across the country!

'Table to Stage' gives Houston foodies access to chat with celebrity chefs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is nationally known as a foodie town.

We have everything from delicious and authentic taco trucks to James Beard Award-winning restaurants.

Fusion is certainly one of our specialties, but now, there's a new combo offering a series of intimate conversations with celebrity chefs.

Chris Shepherd joined ABC13's streaming newscast to explain his new concept called Table to Stage. It brings some of the top names in the industry to stages giving local foodies access to their stories about food and themselves. There will also be opportunities to ask questions. Tickets are on sale now.

You can watch her interview in the video player above.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.