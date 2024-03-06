WATCH LIVE

Raise a toast to delicious winners of Rodeo Uncorked! & Best Bites Competition

Wednesday, March 6, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 5,000 foodies flocked to NRG Stadium on February 19 for the Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, the Rodeo season's food and wine-focused kickoff event.

Hosted by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the annual competition brought together signature dishes from renowned Houston-area culinary establishments, with more than 110 of the region's premier restaurants serving tasty tidbits at the event.

These were skillfully paired with an impressive selection of nearly 450 award-winning wines from the 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition, including the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

