Raise a toast to delicious winners of Rodeo Uncorked! & Best Bites Competition

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 5,000 foodies flocked to NRG Stadium on February 19 for the Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, the Rodeo season's food and wine-focused kickoff event.

Hosted by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the annual competition brought together signature dishes from renowned Houston-area culinary establishments, with more than 110 of the region's premier restaurants serving tasty tidbits at the event.

These were skillfully paired with an impressive selection of nearly 450 award-winning wines from the 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition, including the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.