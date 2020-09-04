TABC to step up enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says it will step up enforcement to make sure establishments are following Gov. Greg Abbott's COVID-19 orders this Labor Day weekend.Gov. Abbott's orders have not allowed bars to open. However, the TABC recently made it easier for bars to reclassify as restaurants, allowing some to re-open provided they served food."We do have folks looking at social media, examining indications on businesses with the intent on violating the rules," said Chris Porter, a TABC spokesperson. "Additionally, anyone who wants to report a complaint and help point us to the right direction, we appreciate your support."The Marquis II is one of the bars who opened this week after being allowed to reclassify as a restaurant. It is working with caterers and food trucks to serve food along with drinks.Meanwhile, enforcement actions on establishments that clearly and continuously violate Abbott's orders are still spotty. For example, the Houston Fire Department said it has reported the Highway 290 location of Bombshells at least four times for TABC violations. However, as of Friday, the investigation remains open and so does Bombshells.All of this comes as city and county officials urge Houstonians to be cautious heading into the Labor Day weekend.On Friday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's office said data metrics show the county still must remain at the red alert level for COVID-19.Although Houston's COVID-19 numbers have declined since July 4th weekend, city officials hope Labor Day weekend will not bring back a spike in cases.