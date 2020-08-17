Houston and Harris County rent relief application opens for landlords

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston and Harris County's rental relief programs have been combined into one portal, in an effort to make it easier for those needing help to apply.
And starting today, landlords can apply for that rent help. On Aug. 24, the portal for tenants will be open. It's important to note that only renters whose landlords apply to be part of the program will be able to get rental relief. Both landlords and renters have to be willing participants.
The program is expected to help pay rent and other expenses for payments or late fees occurring after April 1, 2020.
Those selected could receive up to $1,200.
Both the city and county programs will require a "buy-in" from landlords, where they agree not to evict residents if they take government help.
"For the landlords and tenants, they can expect a simplified process where they enroll in one website, one process, and tenants apply, and we route to one funding stream," said Rene Solis of BakerRipley.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will hold a 3 p.m. briefing to talk about the launch of the program as well as a small business economic relief program.
You'll be able to watch that live above in the video player.
SEE ALSO: Everything you need to know about Houston's second Rental Relief Package
During the past few weeks, both the Houston City Council and Harris County Commissioners Court have passed significant rental relief programs. Both government entities contracted with BakerRipley, a Houston non-profit, to manage the relief program.
SEE ALSO: No longer first-come, first-serve: Houston's $20M rent relief package passes
Solis suggests for tenants behind on rent, now is a good time to start talking to their landlords, and encourage them to apply for the program, especially now that the portal is open for landlords.
As for tenants, the website provides guidelines on documents you will need to prepare to apply for the rental help.
Families who make up to 80% of the area median income can apply. For a family of four, that's approximately $63,000 a year in income or below. The assistance programs will not be a first come, first serve basis. Rather, it will match up qualifying landlords and tenants, with the goal of helping the most needy families first.
Besides Houston and Harris County, surrounding counties also offer rental programs. They are listed below.
Galveston County's Short-Term Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program.
Montgomery County's CARES Act COVID-19 Funding.
Fort Bend County's Rental, Mortgage & Utility Assistance Program.
For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.
Houston and Harris County rent relief application opens for landlords
CORONAVIRUS HELP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More