TABC warns shutdown for business owners who don't comply with Gov. Abbott's order

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) warned business owners who don't follow Gov. Abbott's order will have their bar or restaurant shut down.

In an open letter to the industry, executive director Bentley Nettles said many businesses had said they won't follow the governor's order that mandates bars to close if they get more than half their revenue from alcohol beverage sales.

"The governor's executive order is the current law of the state, and TABC will enforce it, as will other state and local government entities. When a business tells TABC it doesn't intend to follow these orders, you leave the agency with no option but to revoke your license and shut you down," Nettles wrote.



Abbott passed the executive order on June 26 after COVID-19 cases had begun to surge dramatically in Texas.

Since the order, multiple establishments faced consequences, including having their liquor license suspended.

Videos surfaced showing people standing close together, violating social distancing rules and not wearing masks at Spire Nightclub in downtown Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had even created an accountability wall showing the businesses who violated Abbott's order.

According to its website, TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a threat to the public welfare.

The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.

