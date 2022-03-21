mcdonald's

Szechuan sauce McDonald's: Fan favorite returning for limited time

What is szechuan sauce? Recipe includes soy, ginger, vinegar, garlic
EMBED <>More Videos

McDonald's Szechuan sauce is returning for a limited time

CHICAGO -- There's good news for people who like to dip their McDonald's chicken nuggets and French fries in something a little more daring than ketchup.

The fast food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce on March 31. It will only be available through McDonald's app.

SEE ALSO | Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi, McDonald's in Russia to temporarily close over invasion of Ukraine

What exactly is Szechuan sauce? It's recipe includes soy, ginger, vinegar, and garlic.

The fan favorite sauce made its debut in 1998 and made two brief appearances since then.

Customers can get the sauce with their order of McNuggets or buy up to five containers on the side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'sfast food restaurantrecipeu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi all suspend business in Russia
Man killed by HPD officer identified as suspect in McDonald's murder
Family of man shot to death at McDonald's speaks out
Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake
TOP STORIES
ABC13 Weather Alert Day Monday
Houston unlocks 5th-highest growth rate for middle-class homeowners
Lake Houston lowered by 1 foot in anticipation of severe weather
Witness helps find suspected DWI driver who crashed into HPD car
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
Suspect in Galveston doctor's death found near San Antonio, police say
UH launches Energy Transition Institute thanks to $10M gift from Shell
Show More
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
Store clerk shot to death in NE Houston, HPD says
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Sweet 16: UH men's basketball moves on to face Arizona
More TOP STORIES News