coronavirus texas

COVID-19 cases in Houston surpass 6,000, mayor says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provided an update on the city's COVID-19 response efforts as more businesses plan to reopen in Texas by the end of the week.

Moments after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday additional reopenings that included bars and professional sports, Turner quickly warned Houstonians to remain alert and aware.

"As businesses reopen, do not forget the virus is still here," he said.

Turner's advice also came in the midst of one more death that day and 139 new cases in the city. As of Monday, Houston has faced 5,795 coronavirus cases.

The new figures went hand-in-hand with Turner announcing 13 free test sites across the city that are open to anyone regardless of symptoms.
"I probably would choose a different pace, than what he has chosen because now you know bars and bowling clubs and youth sports camps, summer camps, things of that will be opening up" said Mayor Turner, in response to Abbott's decision to reopen a number of services in the coming week. "My only hope and prayer is that several weeks from now, we are not going to see a spike occur."



Turner's Houston and the surrounding areas have consistently faced the largest number of cases in the state since the pandemic reached Texas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsylvester turnercoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19texas politicscoronavirus deathshouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Is it safe to swim during pandemic? Here's what we know
UT budget cuts likely to bring layoffs, campus leaders say
Blue Bell employee tests positive for coronavirus
Fort Bend County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Texas lieutenant governor beaten, allegedly by girlfriend
Houston astronauts arrive in Florida ahead of SpaceX launch
Blue Bell employee tests positive for coronavirus
Here's when you can see each Texans preseason game
Is it safe to swim during pandemic? Here's what we know
Cheerleader bitten by Copperhead while practicing
Man killed while running across Southwest Freeway
Show More
Free Whataburger? This deal is on now but it won't last long!
iPhone software update makes it easier to unlock while wearing a mask
1 woman killed, 2 injured in shooting in NE Houston
Inmate sentenced to death through popular Zoom app
Houston Zoo to reveal reopening plans later this week
More TOP STORIES News