COVID-19 cases in Houston surpass 6,000, mayor says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provided an update on the city's COVID-19 response efforts as more businesses plan to reopen in Texas by the end of the week.Moments after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday additional reopenings that included bars and professional sports, Turner quickly warned Houstonians to remain alert and aware."As businesses reopen, do not forget the virus is still here," he said.Turner's advice also came in the midst of one more death that day and 139 new cases in the city. As of Monday, Houston has faced 5,795 coronavirus cases.The new figures went hand-in-hand with Turner announcing 13 free test sites across the city that are open to anyone regardless of symptoms."I probably would choose a different pace, than what he has chosen because now you know bars and bowling clubs and youth sports camps, summer camps, things of that will be opening up" said Mayor Turner, in response to Abbott's decision to reopen a number of services in the coming week. "My only hope and prayer is that several weeks from now, we are not going to see a spike occur."Turner's Houston and the surrounding areas have consistently faced the largest number of cases in the state since the pandemic reached Texas.